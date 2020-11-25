Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

