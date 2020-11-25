State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Innospec worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 308,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Innospec by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Innospec by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading

