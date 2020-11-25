Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

