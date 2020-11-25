State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 130 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Proto Labs by 51.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

