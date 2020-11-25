Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

RCII opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

