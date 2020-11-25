Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 15.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 87,161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FOX by 60.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

