Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of BankUnited worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

BKU stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,485. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

