Sei Investments Co. Has $5.53 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Premier worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after buying an additional 268,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 20.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 235,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after acquiring an additional 213,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $216,645 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings