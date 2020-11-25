Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Air Lease worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,796,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

