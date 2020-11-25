Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.65% of Cardtronics worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $9,704,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162,739 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.63. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection