Sei Investments Co. Acquires 136,290 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VRT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).