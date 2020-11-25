BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of The Timken worth $298,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $75.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

