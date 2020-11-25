BlackRock Inc. Has $301.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 345,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.60% of Wright Medical Group worth $301,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,840,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after purchasing an additional 817,004 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,081,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

