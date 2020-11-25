BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.93% of ICU Medical worth $303,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in ICU Medical by 207.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 201.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

ICU Medical stock opened at $186.96 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,970. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: Golden Cross