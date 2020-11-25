BlackRock Inc. Has $303.92 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,261,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $303,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,073,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).