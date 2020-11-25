BlackRock Inc. Has $306.98 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.05% of ManTech International worth $306,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 287,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 68.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ManTech International by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ManTech International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

MANT stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading

