Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 616,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Easterly Government Properties worth $307,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $991,400. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

