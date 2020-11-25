BlackRock Inc. Has $308.77 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $308,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 97.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).