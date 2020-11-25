M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chemed by 6.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $463.46 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.24 and a 200 day moving average of $479.20.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

