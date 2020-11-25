BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of eHealth worth $311,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in eHealth by 897.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EHTH opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

