Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,027,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $319,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 665,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 476,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

