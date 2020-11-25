Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

