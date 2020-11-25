BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.87% of Palomar worth $315,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $59,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,850 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

