M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 389,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

