BlackRock Inc. Has $315.25 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.28% of Regal Beloit worth $315,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $65,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

