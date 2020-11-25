BlackRock Inc. Sells 247,889 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,889 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.59% of Blackbaud worth $320,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackbaud by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 142,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Blackbaud by 53.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

