M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in NiSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

