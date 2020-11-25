BlackRock Inc. Sells 209,822 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.33% of California Water Service Group worth $328,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWT opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of -0.03.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

