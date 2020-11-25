M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,101 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

