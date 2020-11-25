M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 133,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

