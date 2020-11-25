M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,976 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clarus were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $352,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).