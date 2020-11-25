Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,143 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Domtar were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Domtar by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 154,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

