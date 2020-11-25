Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,058,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,523,000 after buying an additional 204,078 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

