Aperio Group LLC Buys 20,010 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

JEF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

