Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,927 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after acquiring an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,084,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 278.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,724,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,894 shares of company stock valued at $146,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

