Trexquant Investment LP Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $743.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).