M&T Bank Corp Sells 299 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

