Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 32,802 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

