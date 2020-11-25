Trexquant Investment LP Invests $261,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nelnet by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 72.70, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

