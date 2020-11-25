1,712 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,989.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

