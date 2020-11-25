Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,191.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,989.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

