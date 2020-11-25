Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,487 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Primoris Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 77.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,928 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,300. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sidoti upped their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

