Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,755 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 8,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 1,625,076 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Targa Resources stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

