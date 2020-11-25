Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Avaya by 7.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avaya by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

AVYA stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 19.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

