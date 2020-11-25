M&T Bank Corp Sells 186 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 124.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).