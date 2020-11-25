Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitae by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $416,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,409. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

