M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of TriState Capital worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSC opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $109,703 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

