Aperio Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amcor by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,472 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

