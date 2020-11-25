Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,078,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,989.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

