Aperio Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,147 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trustmark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

TRMK opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).